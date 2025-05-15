2025 Preakness horses: Here are the names, posts and jockeys for this year

With the Preakness Stakes approaching, it's time to look at the animals competing.

Nine of the world's fastest horses will compete at Pimlico this year in the second leg of the Triple Crown.

There are some horses that we saw at the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago, plus a handful of new contenders hoping to win.

Here's a look at the field for the 2025 Preakness:

How many horses are in the Preakness?

There are 18 starting gates on the Pimlico course, but this year's race is set to feature to just nine horses.

List of the Preakness horses in 2025

The group of nine horses in the 2025 field, along with their program numbers, is as follows:

Goal Oriented Journalism American Promise Heart of Honor Pay Billy River Thames Sandman Clever Again Gosger

Sovereignty will not race in Baltimore after winning the Kentucky Derby. Of the nine horses racing Saturday, just three were in the Kentucky Derby: Journalism (finished second), American Promise (finished 16th) and Sandman (finished seventh). Goal Oriented, Heart of Honor, Pay Billy, River Rhames, Clever Again and Gosger will be making their Triple Crown debuts.

2025 Preakness odds and post positions

Here's a look at the post positions, horse names, jockeys, trainers and current odds (as of Thursday):

Post position Horse name Jockey Trainer Odds to win 1. Goal Oriented Flavien Prat Bob Baffert 6-1 2. Journalism Umberto Rispoli Michael McCarthy 8-5 3. American Promise Nik Juarez D. Wayne Lukas 15-1 4. Heart of Honor Saffie Osborne Jamie Osborne 12-1 5. Pay Billy Raul Mena Michael Gorham 20-1 6. River Thames Irad Ortiz Jr. Todd Pletcher 9-2 7. Sandman John Velazquez Mark Casse 4-1 8. Clever Again Jose Ortiz Steve Asmussen 5-1 9. Gosger Luis Saez Brendan Walsh 20-1

Who is the favorite to win the Preakness in 2025?

After being favored to win the Kentucky Derby and finishing second, Journalism has the shortest odds to win the Preakness this year at 8-5 (as of Thursday).

It would mark the first win at Churchill Downs for jockey Umberto Rispoli, and the second for trainer Michael McCarthy (2021, Rombauer).

The 3-year-old colt got its name from co-owner Aron Wellman, who was the sports editor of the Beverly Hills High School newspaper. Journalism won four straight races prior to the Kentucky Derby and has never finished worse than third in six career races, all with Rispoli as the jockey.