How to watch the 2025 Belmont Stakes: Post time, TV channel and stream

It's almost time for the last Triple Crown race of the year.

The 157th running of the Belmont Stakes is set for Saturday at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. Saratoga Race Course is hosting the race for the second straight year as Belmont Park undergoes renovations.

There are eight horses in contention for the 2025 Belmont Stakes title, including the winners from this year's first two Triple Crown events. Journalism, the Belmont Stakes betting favorite, could record a third top-two finish after winning the Preakness Stakes and being the Kentucky Derby runner-up.

Meanwhile, the Derby winner, Sovereignty, returns to the Triple Crown series after not being entered into the Preakness Stakes. And Baeza, who finished third at Churchill Downs, is also one of the top contenders in the Belmont Stakes field.

So, when will the horses enter the starting gate at Saratoga Race Course? Here's how to watch the 2025 Belmont Stakes:

What's the Belmont Stakes date?

The Belmont Stakes is on Saturday, June 7.

What's the Belmont Stakes post time?

Post time at Saratoga Race Course is 7:04 p.m. ET/6:04 p.m. CT/4:04 p.m. PT.

Where is the Belmont Stakes being held in 2025?

As previously mentioned, this year's Belmont Stakes is being held at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. The Triple Crown race is set to return to Elmont, New York, next year at the new Belmont Park.

What TV channel is the Belmont Stakes on?

FOX will broadcast the Belmont Stakes.

Where can I stream the Belmont Stakes?

The race will also be available to stream on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app.

Belmont Stakes horses, post positions

Hill Road Sovereignty Rodriguez Uncaged Crudo Baeza Journalism Heart of Honor

How long is the Belmont Stakes?

The Belmont Stakes typically is the longest Triple Crown race at 1 1/2 miles. But, since this year's race is being held at Saratoga Race Course, it will be 1 1/4 miles -- the same distance as the Kentucky Derby.