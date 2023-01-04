Tua, Bridgewater Will Not Practice for Dolphins Wednesday Ahead of Finale

As the Miami Dolphins prepare for what looks to be the most important regular season finale in several seasons, the team appears to be moving forward without its two top quarterback options.

Starter Tua Tagovailoa, who missed last Sunday's game against New England while in the NFL's concussion protocol for the second time this season, will not practice Wednesday.

“He will not be on the field today. Today is the only day I know," head coach Mike McDaniel said. "To forecast anything outside of that would be irresponsible.”

McDaniel also said backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's status is still unknown after breaking a finger on his right throwing hand in the loss to the Patriots.

“He can’t throw a football yet, so it’s tough to know anything until you can throw a football," McDaniel said. "I know he’s going to do everything in his power.”

Bridgewater’s injury came with 2:51 left in the third quarter. Bridgewater was never officially ruled out with an injury as Miami chose to stick with third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson the rest of the game.

A review by the NFL and its players association determined that Tagovailoa didn't need to go into concussion protocol during the team’s game December 25 against Green Bay because he wasn't showing signs of a head injury at the time.

Tagovailoa didn't report symptoms of a concussion until a day after his team's loss to the Packers, “at which time the team medical personnel appropriately evaluated and placed Mr. Tagovailoa in the concussion protocol,” according to a joint statement.

The 24-year-old was previously concussed in a Week 4 loss to Cincinnati on a play that knocked him unconscious and caused him to be stretchered off the field. That was four days after he was allowed to return to a game against Buffalo after he appeared disoriented following a hit.