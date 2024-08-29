Tua Foundation donates flag football field to Pinecrest Elementary

You might not think that your math skills could one day translate to being on the football field.

However, students in Mary Crippen's class at Pinecrest Elementary are stepping onto brand new turf and bringing their classroom syllabus with them.

It all began when Crippen captured the attention of the Miami Dolphins and the NFL with her unique curriculum. The teacher's TikTok videos show her using football to teach math, using things like passing stats and even receiving yards to engage students.

Now Crippen gets to share her passion with the entire community as they celebrate a brand new flag football field donated by the Tua Foundation.

"I just didn’t think something like this was tangible," she said. "When I started teaching about the Dolphins, it was just because I love it. I still have no words. I look outside the window, and I’m like, wow."

On Wednesday morning, the school stepped onto the field for the first time alongside quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's parents and wife.

"As you play, I want you to do a few things: support your teammates. Cheer each other on, and remember that by serving and supporting one another, you are stepping into the path of leadership and making a difference," Annah Gore said.

When the weather gets a little cooler in December, Crippen hopes to bring her lessons outside and onto the field. In the meantime, the school will have its first recess on the field starting Thursday.