Tua Tagovailoa Returns to Dolphins Practice, Listed as Questionable for Sunday

Tagovailoa, the Dolphins' top draft pick, has yet to play this season, but the only other quarterback on their active roster is starter Ryan Fitzpatrick

Miami Dolphins backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice on a limited basis Friday after missing two days because of an illness, and he's listed as questionable for Sunday's gameagainst Seattle.

Tagovailoa, the Dolphins' top draft pick, has yet to play this season, but the only other quarterback on their active roster is starter Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Cornerback Byron Jones, who missed last week's win at Jacksonville with groin and Achilles tendon injuries, practiced on a limited basis and is listed as doubtful.

