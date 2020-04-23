Tua Time: Dolphins Select Star Alabama QB With No. 5 Pick in 2020 NFL Draft

For just the fifth time in the history of the Miami Dolphins franchise, the team selected a quarterback in the first round of the National Football League's annual draft.

This time, Miami ended up picking the one player many fans were hoping they would "tank" for last season as the Dolphins selected Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa with their first pick Thursday night.

Tagovailoa was one of the most sought after players entering the 2019 college football season. For his college career, he finished with 7,442 yards passing along with 87 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions.

The Hawaii native gained fame when he came off the bench in the second half to lead the Crimson Tide to a victory in the national title game for the 2017 season.

He started 24 of his next 25 games, which included getting Alabama back to the title game in the 2018 season after defeating Oklahoma in the 2018 Orange Bowl played inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

A dislocated hip suffered on November 16th sidelined him for the rest of the 2019 season. Tagovailoa announced in January he would forgo his senior season at Alabama and made himself eligible for the draft.

The Dolphins made the pick like every other NFL team - virtually, with team officials in different locations in accordance with guidelines for dealing with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The league cancelled its original plans for the draft, scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, as players watched from their homes.

Fans of the Fins were hoping to get Tagaovailoa before the start of head coach Brian Flores' inaugural season, which ended with Miami winning five of their last nine games after losing their first seven contests of the season.

Miami is hoping for the long term career of two quarterbacks previously selected by the team: Bob Griese in 1967 and Dan Marino in 1983, both members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.