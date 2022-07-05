Twitter explodes after Chet Holmgren’s dominant Summer League debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Nobody knew what to expect from Chet Holmgren when he was drafted No. 2 overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Standing at 7-foot-1 and 195 pounds, the 20-year-old Gonzaga product is built unlike any NBA player.

Well, Holmgren made his unofficial NBA debut on Tuesday night at the Salt Lake City Summer League – and he blew the internet away. From the opening tip, he was all over the floor. On one end he was blocking shots, on the other end he was burying 3-pointers and fadeaways.

Holmgren finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and six blocks on 7-for-9 shooting in 24 minutes. Oklahoma City cruised to a 98-77 win over the host Utah Jazz.

Predictably, NBA Twitter erupted after watching Holmgren’s debut. Thunder fans will use this one Summer League game as evidence that they’ve drafted a future MVP. Magic fans will say (and pray) that one Summer League game doesn’t mean anything.

Here are some of the best reactions and videos from Holmgren’s electric performance:

One-legged fades, Chet Holmgren is in his bag 🎒



Live Now on ESPN pic.twitter.com/iCy5a0h3u6 — NBA (@NBA) July 6, 2022

im not going to say it. pic.twitter.com/jraiuUtxuJ — Chet Wobgren (@WorldWideWob) July 6, 2022

what sport is this pic.twitter.com/E07Qfl1R0D — Chet Wobgren (@WorldWideWob) July 6, 2022

I will not tweet about players during summer league



I will not tweet about players during summer league



I will not tweet about players during summer league



But that was some half by Chet Holmgren — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 6, 2022

Chet Holmgren playing in his first Summer League game pic.twitter.com/ZVbUi2dIG0 — RingerNBA (@ringernba) July 6, 2022

You are all missing out if you aren’t watching Chet right now. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) July 6, 2022

I can’t believe so many people overthought it on Chet — 'Nata Edwards (@NataTheScribe) July 6, 2022

Everyone before this game: Don't overreact to the Summer League



Me after watching Chet Holmgren and Josh Giddey for 6 minutes: RIP OKC Rebuild 2020-2022 — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) July 6, 2022

Tune into ESPN to see what Chet is doing — Tankathon.com (@tankathon) July 6, 2022

Might have to buy NBA 2k23 just to mess around and score 80 with Chet Holmgren good lord — Joe DiTullio (@DiTullioJoe) July 6, 2022

Holmgren and the Thunder will be back in action Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.