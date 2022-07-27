Sports

Aaron Rodgers

Twitter Reacts to Aaron Rodgers' Nicholas Cage Outfit

Athletes like Packers QB Aaron Rodgers are here to prove Day One of any job is always easier with an icebreaker

By Ryan Taylor

NBC Universal, Inc.

Twitter reacts to Aaron Rodgers' Nicholas Cage outfit originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers can't help but keep the spotlight on him. 

Just 20 days after he took the Twitter-world by storm with a new, undefined tattoo, he's back with an interesting costume choice for training camp. 

Rodgers dressed like Nicholas Cage from Con-Air as he rolled up to training camp. The white tank top tucked into the belted jeans with the long hair slicked back. He was truly spot on with the look. 

And so were the Twitter memes. 

Bears fans can enjoy some of the funny tweets we found on regarding Rodgers' new look. 

 

This article tagged under:

Aaron RodgersNFLNFL training camp
