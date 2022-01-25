Sports

Barry Bonds

Twitter Reacts to Barry Bonds Getting Snubbed From Baseball Hall of Fame

Patrick Mahomes and Alex Wood were among those who expressed their displeasure with the HOF voting results

By Tom Dierberger

Twitter reacts to Bonds getting snubbed from Baseball Hall originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Barry Bonds has been left out of Cooperstown again.

In his final year of eligibility for the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Bonds received 66 percent of the vote, falling short of the needed 75-percent clip once again. It was his highest polling since entering the ballot in 2013.

Many athletes and baseball pundits took to Twitter to relay their displeasure with the voting results, including the Giants official Twitter account, Giants starting pitcher Alex Wood and Kansas City Chiefs star QB Patrick Mahomes.

At least Giants fans aren't alone in their pain.

