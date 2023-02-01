Twitter reacts to Tom Brady’s second NFL retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The GOAT has called it a career.
Tom Brady announced his retirement – “for good” – from football Wednesday morning after 23 seasons, seven Super Bowl titles, three MVP awards and countless NFL records.
The 45-year-old quarterback took to Twitter to make the announcement after a 2022 saga that involved him stepping away from football, only to come right back.
Brady’s announcement led to an outpouring of support and congratulations on social media, including messages from his two former NFL teams, praise from fellow players and a whole bunch of goat emojis.
Along with celebrating his accolades, some people put Brady’s historic career into perspective.
While a majority of Twitter celebrated his career on Wednesday, many used his retirement news as a chance to remind people of his NFL lowlights.
Brady may have said he is officially retired this time around, but that’s not stopping some people from predicting a second NFL comeback.
For now, we can look ahead to Brady’s next stop, whether that’s the booth or Canton.