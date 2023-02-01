Twitter reacts to Tom Brady’s second NFL retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The GOAT has called it a career.

Tom Brady announced his retirement – “for good” – from football Wednesday morning after 23 seasons, seven Super Bowl titles, three MVP awards and countless NFL records.

The 45-year-old quarterback took to Twitter to make the announcement after a 2022 saga that involved him stepping away from football, only to come right back.

Brady’s announcement led to an outpouring of support and congratulations on social media, including messages from his two former NFL teams, praise from fellow players and a whole bunch of goat emojis.

Congrats to our co-founder @TomBrady on your unparalleled career.



As we reflect on the legacy you’ve cemented, we recognize not only what you did for this sport but how you inspired millions of people around the world.#ThankYouTom pic.twitter.com/XpOyFG3Gjb — TB12sports (@TB12sports) February 1, 2023

Greatest of All Time.



No question, no debate.



It’s been an honor and a privilege.



🐐



PS - The newly retired group meets on the golf course every morning at 10am. Drinks are on the new guy, so bring your wallet. https://t.co/rjPx7bQa6u — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 1, 2023

Congrats @TomBrady on an unbelievable career. It was fun to watch! https://t.co/zkobgugR52 — Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) February 1, 2023

I got to witness greatness daily for years and I’m thankful for that 🐐 @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/DF3llCfFgj — Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) February 1, 2023

Should this morning’s retirement announcement truly be the end of @TomBrady’s illustrious career, 2028 is a year worth noting. pic.twitter.com/w6xIaYKDe2 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 1, 2023

Along with celebrating his accolades, some people put Brady’s historic career into perspective.

Tom Brady won his first and last Super Bowls 19 years apart. There have only been 20 other players total in the history of the game to just play that many seasons, period.



With Brady, it’s the duration as much as it’s the peak. One-of-one, we’ll never see anyone like him again. pic.twitter.com/KHj9YHQqjY — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) February 1, 2023

Tom Brady has come a long way since he was just QB No. 12 in @EAMaddenNFL 2001 😂 pic.twitter.com/MmJhuXgysL — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 1, 2023

Pour one out for the Expos as Tom Brady’s retirement marks the end of any professional career for a player drafted by Montreal pic.twitter.com/qIjeUDWxtf — Eric Kay (@ekaycbs) February 1, 2023

While a majority of Twitter celebrated his career on Wednesday, many used his retirement news as a chance to remind people of his NFL lowlights.

Thanks (again) for the memories, Tom Brady! pic.twitter.com/qMyvvWa9m9 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) February 1, 2023

Tom Brady’s last NFL pass pic.twitter.com/Z4stBpCMHl — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) February 1, 2023

Congratulations @TomBrady on retiring again. This will always be my favorite highlight of you pic.twitter.com/XVyfGHMPLG — Josh Allen's Burner Account (@JoshAllenBurner) February 1, 2023

Just a quick reminder that Nick Foles beat Tom Brady in the Super Bowl 1,823 days ago. — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) February 1, 2023

Brady may have said he is officially retired this time around, but that’s not stopping some people from predicting a second NFL comeback.

Tom Brady a month from now pic.twitter.com/v55tvl8i05 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 1, 2023

Tom Brady in July pic.twitter.com/BTAYOzXC5p — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) February 1, 2023

Tom Brady unretiring again in 2 weeks to join the 49ers pic.twitter.com/PyVr39bh3I — joe🇵🇷🦅14-3 (@ripjoeagain) February 1, 2023

Tom Brady in 6 weeks pic.twitter.com/OyOBCYdwVk — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) February 1, 2023

Tom Brady in 2 weeks when he sees the price of eggs pic.twitter.com/nBFxWZo1eR — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) February 1, 2023

For now, we can look ahead to Brady’s next stop, whether that’s the booth or Canton.