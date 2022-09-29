Twitter roasts Russell Wilson’s ‘Dangerwich’ Subway sandwich originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Sandwich lovers, let’s eat.

Russell Wilson’s “Broncos country, let’s ride” catch phrase has become a popular meme on social media since the quarterback was traded to the Denver Broncos in March. The corny mantra has been even more of a punching bag recently with Wilson struggling in the first few weeks of the 2022 season.

To make matters worse, Wilson posted – and then deleted – a commercial for his Subway sandwich called “The Dangerwich.” See the video for yourself here:

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Russell Wilson & Subway 🤣



The original video was deleted from TikTok and Twitter pic.twitter.com/0sfQwb1ZnV — Ben Cary (@Ben_Cary_) September 27, 2022

What are the Dangerwich ingredients, you ask? According to Subway, it comes with pepperoni, salami, black forest ham, provolone cheese and bacon on Italian Herbs and Cheese bread. It’s topped off with lettuce, green peppers, tomatoes, banana peppers, yellow mustard and mayo.

As expected, Twitter had a field day with the video. Here are some of the best reactions:

So if I walk into a Subway and simply ask for a Dangerwich, are they going to know what I’m talking about or just spit in my food? — PTSTZ (@Petey_Stitz) September 28, 2022

After seeing the ingredients in the Dangerwich I can understand why Pete didn’t let Russ cook. — Brett B. (@DadBodBrett) September 29, 2022

Honey you’ve barely touched your Russ Wilson Dangerwich — Joben (@icebergs1mpson) September 28, 2022

The Dangerwich is probably the worst most disgusting sandwich of all time — Lou (@Louie_Hosmer35) September 29, 2022

I just tried the new Russell Wilson "Dangerwich," and the secret spicy ingredient is black pepper. — Jordañ Loupe (@CantALoupe_FF) September 28, 2022

For now, Wilson might want to stick to football instead of sandwiches. Through three games with the Broncos, he has just two touchdowns and a completion percentage below 60%. Denver is 2-1, but it is managing just 14.3 points per game.

Wilson and the Broncos will look to turn things around offensively in Week 4 against the Raiders in Las Vegas. Hopefully there are some Subway sandwiches near Allegiant Stadium.