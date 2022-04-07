MLB

Two Miami Marlins Games to be Broadcast on Peacock in 2022 Season

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

For the first time in a quarter century, the Miami Marlins will have a game broadcast on a network within the NBCUniversal family.

In an agreement announced Wednesday between NBC Sports and Major League Baseball, one game each Sunday will be broadcast on the streaming service Peacock starting May 8th.

Miami's home games against the New York Mets (June 26th) and Los Angeles Dodgers (August 28th) were announced among the games to be broadcast. First pitch for each game will now be at noon.

It will be the first time a Marlins game has been broadcast on a NBC Sports network since the 1997 World Series, which was broadcast on NBC.

