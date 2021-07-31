U.S. Women's Soccer Team Ecstatic After Quarterfinals Win at Tokyo Olympics

It was a nail biter of a game that went into overtime and then penalty kicks. Ultimately, the U.S. women’s national soccer team ended up defeating the Netherlands.

“It was wild, I was busy,” defender Crystal Dunn said after the game.

This was a bit of deja vu as the Americans beat the Netherlands in the World Cup in 2019. Lynn Williams and Samantha Mewis both got goals in regulation, but then the Netherlands tied it up.

“I think the Netherlands were a great opponent and we really had to bring our best and it was still such a close game obviously coming down to PK’s so there was a lot of back and forth,” Mewis said. “Even with all the VAR goals called back, it was just a nail biter and a tight game.”

After extra time it then came down to penalty kicks with scores by Rose Lavelle, Alex Morgan, Christen Press and Megan Rapinoe.

“Just the fight, the mentality. This is going to take all 22 players to get this done and you saw that tonight,” forward Carli Lloyd said. “(Goalie) Alyssa (Naeher), she did it all. I don’t think she left a stone unturned.”

After they lost their first Olympic match against Sweden, the team fans know is back. If the team wins in this Olympics, they could make history winning back to back titles after coming off their World Cup win.



These women are also known for their representation off the soccer pitch.

“For me being a black woman in this day and age I always want to push and advocate for more representation in this sport,” defender Crystal Dunn said.

Morgan continues to be an advocate for athlete moms.

“I have the support from my federation and club team,” she said. “But it wasn’t always that way so we’re just going to keep pushing those barriers trying to knock them down and normalize moms in sports.”

The United States team now enters the semifinal round, where they will take on Canada.