UCF Knights Selected for Military Bowl vs. Duke

For the seventh straight season, the UCF Knights will be taking part in the fun of college football's bowl season.

The Knights will play in the Military Bowl presented by Peraton, taking place on December 28 in Annapolis, Maryland. UCF will take on the Duke Blue Devils out of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

UCF (9-4) lost in the American Athletic Conference title game on Saturday against Tulane, the team's final game in the conference before heading to the Bic 12 Conference.

Duke (8-4) won four of its final five games of the season under first year head coach Mike Elko.

It will be the first meeting all-time between the programs.