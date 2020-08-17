UF Gets Revamped 2020 Football Schedule Released by SEC Amid Pandemic

Instead of opening the season with most likely almost certain win inside 'The Swamp', the Florida Gators will begin the 2020 season on the road against a head coach familiar to some in South Florida.

The SEC announced their revamped slate of games for the 2020 season, a move that comes after the conference announced July 30th teams would only play fellow SEC teams.

The Gators will play 10 games this season against conference foes, starting September 26th when Florida travels to take on the Ole Miss Rebels - in the first game for new Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, who spent the last three seasons as the head coach at Florida Atlantic.

Florida's schedule includes:

September 26th - at Ole Miss

October 3rd - vs. South Carolina

October 10th - at Texas A&M

October 17th - vs. LSU

October 24th - vs. Missouri

November 7th - vs. Georgia (in Jacksonville)

November 14th - vs. Arkansas

November 21st - at Vanderbilt

November 28th - vs. Kentucky

December 5th - at Tennessee

One game Florida fans will not see is their annual rivalry game with the Florida State Seminoles, a game that was canceled after the SEC's conference only games decision. It will be the first time the 'Noles and Gators have not played since the 1957 season.

The Gators also canceled non-conference games against South Alabama and New Mexico State along with FCS foe Eastern Washington.

Florida ended the 2019 season with an 11-2 record that included wins over in-state rivals FSU and Miami for the first time since the 2008 season and an Orange Bowl win over Virginia.