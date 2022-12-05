UF Quarterback Anthony Richardson to Skip Bowl Game, Enter NFL Draft

The Florida Gators will have someone else under center when they take the field for the Las Vegas Bowl in December 17.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson announced Monday he will skip the bowl game and enter the 2023 NFL Draft, forgoing his remaining college eligibility.

The Gainesville native threw for over 2,500 yards along with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions during his redshirt sophomore season. He also ran for over 650 yards and nine touchdowns in helping the Gators to a 6-6 record.

Florida will be down to two quarterbacks for the bowl game after Richardson's announcement and Jalen Kitna's dismissal following his arrest on child porn possession charges.