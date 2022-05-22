UM Baseball Seeded No. 3 in ACC Tournament, Begins Play Wednesday

With the regular season in the rearview mirror, the Miami Hurricanes baseball team now knows when and who they will play in this week's ACC Tournament.

The 'Canes (39-16, 20-10 ACC) earned the number three seed and will play two games in the play-in rounds. Miami will play No. 10 seed N.C. State at 7 p.m. Wednesday and No. 6 seed Wake Forest at 3 p.m. on Friday.

The 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣ ACC Baseball Championship pools and seeds are set! ⚾️🔥



All games will be played in Charlotte, North Carolina.

If Miami wins Pool C, they would advance to the semifinal round Saturday and play the winner of Pool B between Louisville, Georgia Tech and Pitt.

Fellow ACC member Florida State earned the No. 9 seed and will play No. 5 seed Virginia on Wednesday at 3 p.m. and No. 4 seed Notre Dame at 3 p.m. Thursday.