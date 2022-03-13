UM Basketball Back in NCAA Tournament, Will Play Southern Cal in First Round

After a three-season drought from the postseason, the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team will again be dancing in March.

The 'Canes (23-10) were one of the 68 teams selected Sunday for the NCAA Basketball Tournament, with Miami being picked as the No. 10 seed in the Midwest Region.

Miami will play No. 7 seeded Southern Cal on Friday in Greenville, South Carolina.

The Hurricanes, in their 11th season under head coach Jim Larranaga, were one of the surprise teams in the ACC this season - going from winning just four conference games last season to 14 in 2021-22 to finish in fourth place.

Miami bounced back from mid-season sweeps at the hands of rival Florida State and Virginia to win three of its four final regular season games.

The 'Canes defeated Boston College in their ACC tournament opener on a last-second layup from guard Jordan Miller at the buzzer before dropping their semifinal matchup against Duke last Friday.

The Trojans (26-7) set a regular season record with 25 wins and advanced to the semifinals of the Pac-12 tournament. USC has won both previous games between the teams, with the last meeting taking place in 1992.

Miami will look to advance to the second weekend of the tournament for the fourth time in program history as the 'Canes have never advanced further than the Sweet 16, reaching that round in 2000, 2013 and 2016.

The 2022 NCAA Tournament begins Tuesday with the 'First Four' games and ends with the Final Four in New Orleans, with the national semifinals on April 2nd and the national championship game on April 4th.