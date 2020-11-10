UM Basketball to Preseason Ranked Duke, FSU as ACC Releases Schedule

While the Miami Hurricanes football team still holds out hope of making the ACC championship game, the 'Canes basketball team found out their schedule of games for the upcoming season.

The Atlantic Coast Conference released the slate of games for their 15 members on Tuesday, a schedule that sees some changes like most other college sports due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Head coach Jim Larranaga will start his 10th season leading the 'Canes with Miami's opener on November 25th against Stetson inside the Watsco Center on UM's campus.

Miami's schedule includes conference home games against Duke, North Carolina and rival Florida State - all teams ranked in the AP's preseason Top 25 poll released Monday.

The Hurricanes finished last season with a 15-16 record, their second straight losing season for the first time since the 2002-03 and 2003-04 seasons. Miami has not made it out of the first round of the NCAA Tournament since the 2015-16 season.