UM coach says Kamren Kinchens is ‘in good shape' after scary hit against Texas A&M

Kinchens appeared to take a big hit to his upper body during Miami’s 48-33 win over then-No. 23 Texas A&M on Saturday

By The Associated Press

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal, left, stands by as safety Kamren Kinchens lies on the field after an injury during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday against Texas A&M,
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Miami football coach Mario Cristobal says All-American safety Kamren Kinchens is “in good shape” after being carted off the field following a scary hit late in the Hurricanes’ win over Texas A&M.

Cristobal, in his weekly appearance Monday morning on the school's flagship radio partner WQAM, said all test results have been encouraging. Kinchens was released from a hospital on Sunday. His family posted on social media a photo of him from the hospital bed, thanking people for their support and saying he was “doing better.”

“Ran all the tests and all the evaluations and he’s in good shape," Cristobal said Monday. "He’s fine. He’s going to be well. He’s going to be really good. He doesn’t have anything that’s too serious. He just has some football stuff. We’re going to be in great shape.”

Kinchens appeared to take a big hit to his upper body during Miami’s 48-33 win over then-No. 23 Texas A&M on Saturday. Medical staff worked on him for several minutes before carting him off the field.

Cristobal didn't reveal specifics of how long the team expect Kinchens to be sidelined. No. 22 Miami returned to the AP Top 25 this week after defeating the previously ranked Aggies, and plays host to Bethune-Cookman on Thursday night.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

