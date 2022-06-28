UM Football Gets Revamped List of Opponents Under New ACC Schedule Model

With the 2022 football schedule still just over two months away from kicking off, the Miami Hurricanes are learning their upcoming schedules will look a whole lot different.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday the new '3-5-5' schedule model, allowing each team to play three other teams every season and five teams each for two seasons with games being split between home and away.

Under the new model, the 'Canes will continue to play in-state rival Florida State each season along with Boston College and Louisville.

In 2023, the ACC will adopt a 3-5-5 football scheduling model and all 14 schools will compete in one division.



Teams will play 3 primary opponents annually + face the other 10 teams twice during the 4-year cycle, once at home and once on the road.



In 2023, Miami will play Clemson, Georgia Tech and Virginia at home while traveling to play North Carolina and N.C. State. The locations will flip in the 2025 season with the addition of a home game against Virginia Tech and no game against Clemson.

In 2024, Miami will host Duke and Pitt while traveling to Clemson, Syracuse and Wake Forest. The locations will flip in 2026 with the addition of a road game at Virginia Tech and no game against Clemson.

The ACC will eliminate the Atlantic and Coastal divisions with the top two teams in the conference meeting each season in the ACC Championship Game.

FSU's permanent opponents include the 'Canes, Clemson and Syracuse.