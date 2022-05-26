UM Football Hires Hall of Famer Alonzo Highsmith as GM of Operations

After an offseason with several high profile names on the coaching staff, the Miami Hurricanes have added one of the top football players in their history to an executive position.

The school announced Thursday the hiring of Alonzo Highsmith, who played running back from 1983 to 1986, as the new general manager of football operations.

“It is an honor to come back to the University of Miami and I am very humbled,” Highsmith said. “The opportunity to work with (head coach) Mario Cristobal and (athletic director) Dan Radakovich, as well as my passion and love for the city of Miami is what brought me back. I could not pass up this opportunity and this challenge.”

Highsmith will work with Cristobal to support all administrative functions, including budget related items, program imaging and working with staff both on and off the field.

“Alonzo is a true Miami Hurricane,” Cristobal said. “He understands the commitment and sacrifice it takes to be a champion on and off the field. His tremendous passion for the University of Miami and this city is unparalleled.

Highsmith spent six seasons playing in the NFL before working as a college scout starting in 1999. He was promoted to front office positions with the Green Bay Packers in 2012 before spending the last four seasons in the personnel department with the Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks.