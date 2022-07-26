UM Football Picked to Win ACC's Coastal Division for 2022 Season

With a new head coach on the sidelines this upcoming season, the Miami Hurricanes are expected to do something that has happened just once before: win the ACC's Coastal Division.

UM was selected to win the division in the conference's preseason poll released Tuesday, edging out last season's division and conference winner Pittsburgh.

Miami and head coach Mario Cristobal are projected to face Clemson, who beat Miami in the 2017 ACC Football title game in the only year the 'Canes have won the division since joining the ACC in 2004.

The 'Canes finished last season with a 7-5 record, including a win over Pitt but also including losses to ACC members Virginia, North Carolina and in-state rival FSU.

Miami opens the 2022 season on September 3rd at home against Bethune-Cookman.