UM Football Ranked in Top 25 to Start Season for Second Straight Year

For the second straight year, the Miami Hurricanes will start the football season in the Top 25 rankings.

The ‘Canes were ranked No. 17 in the opening coaches poll released Monday, being the only team from the state of Florida ranked. UCF, Florida and FSU all received votes, but not enough to be ranked in the Top 25.

UM was previously picked by members of the media to win the ACC’s Coastal Division, which they have done just once (2017) since joining the conference in the 2004 season.

Miami started last season ranked No. 14 but fell out of the polls after losing two of their first three games and were not ranked again. The 'Canes finished last season with a 7-5 record, including a win over Pitt but also including losses to ACC members Virginia, North Carolina and in-state rival FSU.

Miami opens the 2022 season on September 3rd at home against Bethune-Cookman.