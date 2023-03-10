Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Bears-Panthers Blockbuster

Updated NFL draft order after Bears-Panthers blockbuster originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Carolina Panthers are on the clock!

This year's NFL draft is over a month away, but we have seen our first blockbuster trade of the season. The Chicago Bears have reportedly traded the coveted No. 1 pick to the Panthers in exchange for the No. 9 overall pick and No. 61 overall pick in 2023, a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025 and wide receiver D.J. Moore, first reported by Ian Rapoport and compensation confirmed by Adam Schefter.

The Bears, who are sticking with Justin Fields as their starting quarterback, will now move down to No. 9 for their first pick in this year’s draft. Chicago still remains in the top ten draft order and can draft a game-changing player for their team.

Here’s a look at the full NFL draft order for the first round:

1. Carolina Panthers* (from Chicago)

2. Houston Texans

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

6. Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)

7. Las Vegas Raiders

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Chicago Bears* (from Carolina)

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)

11. Tennessee Titans

12. Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

13. New York Jets

14. New England Patriots

15. Green Bay Packers

16. Washington Commanders

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

18. Detroit Lions

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Seattle Seahawks

21. Los Angeles Chargers

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Minnesota Vikings

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

25. New York Giants

26. Dallas Cowboys

27. Buffalo Bills

28. Cincinnati Bengals

29. New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver)

30. Philadelphia Eagles

31. Kansas City Chiefs

The Miami Dolphins forfeited the 21st pick in this year's NFL draft