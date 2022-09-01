USA Hockey’s Hilary Knight sets world championships scoring record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

USA Hockey’s very own Hilary Knight set the IIHF women’s world championships career scoring record during a quarterfinal game.

To commemorate Hilary Knight becoming the #WomensWorlds all-time points leader, take a look at a few points from her career 🤩@hilaryknight @usahockey pic.twitter.com/hAR9gGF0KI — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) September 1, 2022

After a 12-1 blowout against Hungary in Denmark on Thursday night, the U.S. forward nudged her name into history books.

The 33-year-old midwestern native racked up both a goal and an assist at worlds, contributing to her total of 87 career points. During the second period, Knight assisted on Hannah Bilka’s goal and in the third period, Knight scored herself just three minutes in.

In doing so, Knight beat out Canada’s Hockey Hall of Fame forward Hayley Wickenheiser, who currently serves as assistant GM to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Wickenheiser’s total was 86.

In the IIHF World Championship tournament, Knight also holds the record for the most goals (51).

The American superstar was honored for her incredible accomplishment during a ceremony following Thursday's game.

Knight won seven gold medals at the IIHF Women’s World Championships and the gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics with Team USA. She has also captured three silver medals at the Olympics, including one in the 2010 Vancouver Games, one in the 2014 Sochi Games and one in the 2022 Beijing Games.

Now that wins against Japan, Finland, Switzerland, Canada and Hungary are under her belt for the 2022 IIHF Worlds, the greatest scorer in women’s world championship history has a chance to add to her record this week.

USA Hockey will play on Saturday, Sept. 3 in the semifinals.

If Team USA loses, they will play in the bronze medal game and if they win, they will play in the gold medal game, which will both be held on Sunday, Sept. 4 to wrap up the tournament.