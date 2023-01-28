USMNT announces starting lineup for friendly vs. Colombia originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The second starting lineup of 2023 is here for the United States men's national team.

Fresh off a 2-1 loss to Serbia on Wednesday, interim manager Anthony Hudson is rotating the starting XI for Saturday's friendly against Colombia, which stays as a 4-3-3 shape:

The American XI in Carson 🇺🇸



The American XI in Carson 🇺🇸

Veteran goalkeeper Sean Johnson comes in between the sticks after Gabriel Slonina's impressive debut against Serbia. Accompanying him in defense is right back Dejuan Jones (came off the bench vs. Serbia), center back Walker Zimmerman (played the first half), center back Aaron Long (replaced Zimmerman in the second half) and left back John Tolkin, who did not play and is earning his first cap.

In midfield is Kellyn Acosta (captain) and Eryk Williamson, both of whom came off the bench against Serbia and formed a double-pivot partnership. Paxten Aaronson, younger brother of Brenden, is logging his first cap in what should be a central attacking role.

The front line includes Matthew Hoppe as striker and Paul Arriola as a winger (both came off the bench) with Jesus Ferreira likely playing on the left flank. He did not play against Serbia.

Alejandro Zendejas, who had a promising debut on Wednesday, returned to Club America after that match, so he's the lone player not available tonight.

Here's how Colombia will line up:

🚨 TITULAR



Formación de la Selección Colombia para enfrentar a 🇺🇸 en amistoso internacional

Cucho Hernandez (Columbus Crew), Chicho Arango (LAFC), Dylan Borrero (New England Revolution) and Juan David Mosquera (Portland Timber) are familiar names in MLS getting the starting nod for Los Cafeteros.