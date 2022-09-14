USMNT Reveal Roster for Pre-World Cup Tune-Up Matches in September

The U.S. men's national team is set to play in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, opening with a match against Wales on Nov. 21. But before they do, they'll have a final tune-up with a pair of friendlies against Japan (Sept. 23 in Dusseldorf, Germany) and Saudi Arabia (Sept. 27 in Murcia, Spain) in late September.

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie and the Leeds United duo of Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams are among those chosen for the United States men's national team's 26-player roster that U.S. Soccer unveiled on Wednesday.

“As we approach the World Cup, this is another opportunity for us to take a step forward as a group,” USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter said.

“We have a strong roster and can use these games as a measuring stick against World Cup opponents as we continue to gain valuable experience ahead of going to Qatar.” Berhalter is expected to reveal his World Cup team on Nov. 9. during an event in New York.

Here's a look at the full roster for the upcoming friendlies below:

Goalkeepers:

Ethan Horvath, Luton Town

Sean Johnson, New York City FC

Matt Turner, Arsenal

Defenders:

Reggie Cannon, Boavista

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Celtic

Sergiño Dest, AC Milan

Aaron Long, New York Red Bulls

Chris Richards, Crystal Palace

Joe Scally, Borussia Mönchengladbach

Sam Vines, Royal Antwerp

DeAndre Yedlin, Inter Miami

Walker Zimmerman, Nashville SC

Midfielders:

Kellyn Acosta, LAFC

Tyler Adams, Leeds United

Luca de la Torre, Celta Vigo

Weston McKennie, Juventus

Yunus Musah, Valencia

Malik Tillman, Rangers

Forwards:

Brenden Aaronson, Leeds United

Paul Arriola, FC Dallas

Jesús Ferreira, FC Dallas

Jordan Morris, Seattle Sounders

Ricardo Pepi, Groningen

Christian Pulisic, Chelsea

Gio Reyna, Borussia Dortmund

Josh Sargent, Norwich City

The USMNT is the youngest team to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

How can I watch the September friendlies?

USA vs Japan will kick off on Sept. 23 at 8:25 a.m. ET and will be broadcasted and streamed on ESPN2, ESPN+, UniMás, TUDN, fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange and Vidgo.

Four days later, they will face Saudi Arabia on Sept. 27 at 2 p.m. ET and that match will be broadcasted and streamed on FS1, Univision, fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue and Vidgo.

Fans will also be able to follow all the September friendlies matches on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and the official U.S. Soccer App.