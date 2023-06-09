USWNT remain atop the newest FIFA rankings ahead of 2023 World Cup

The final round of FIFA rankings ahead of the 2023 Women's World Cup dropped on Friday and the U.S. remains on top.

The Americans have held the No. 1 overall ranking since July 2017. Friday's ranking just confirms they'll head to Australia and New Zealand as favorites on their quest to become the first team -- men or women's -- to win three consecutive World Cups.

In second place is Germany, the only other women's team to win more than one World Cup in the tournament's 32-year history.

The gap between the top-two teams has widened in recent weeks with Sweden and England -- third and fourth place, respectively -- dropping double digit ranking points. The Swedes have only won one of their four matchups in 2023. Meanwhile, reigning Euro champions England have been dealt a series of devasting knee injuries, most recently a torn ACL suffered by captain Leah Williamson in April.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

While England has been one of the hardest hit squads, injuries have been a recurring theme in the leadup to this year's World Cup and the U.S. is no exception.

Leading goalscorer Mallory Swanson tore her patella tendon in a friendly against Ireland in April. The defending champions to another blow last month when it was determined that forward Catarina Macario wouldn't be back in time from a torn ACL suffered more than a year ago.

Rounding out the top-5 is France, the first team to gain points in the rankings. They're followed by Spain, who jumped Canada for the No. 6 spot.

The World Cup kicks off on July 20 with games held in both Australia and New Zealand.