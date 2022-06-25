Sports

MLS

Vassilev Lifts Inter Miami to 2-1 Win Over Minnesota United

The goals were the first of the season for Vassilev

By The Associated Press

Indiana Vassilev came off the bench and scored two goals in the final three minutes of regulation to rally Inter Miami CF to a 2-1 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday.

Vassilev took a pass from Bryce Duke and scored the equalizer for Inter Miami (6-7-3) in the 87th minute. He added the game-winner in the 90th. The goals were the first of the season for Vassilev.

Luis Amarilla broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the 65th for Minnesota United (5-8-3).

Miami outshot Minnesota 16-10 with an 8-1 advantage in shots on goal.

Dayne St. Clair had six saves for Minnesota. Drake Callender finished without a save for Miami.

