Vikings Waive Starting CB Bashaud Breeland After Reported Practice Altercation

Breeland reportedly got into an altercation with coaches and teammates at practice on Saturday

By Eric Mullin

Vikings waive starting CB Bashaud Breeland after reported practice altercation originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Minnesota Vikings waived starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland following a reported incident at practice on Saturday.

Shortly after the Vikings announced the transaction, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported that Breeland got into a verbal altercation with coaches, took off his cleats and then got into it with teammates who were trying to calm the situation. The incident reportedly was "too much to come back from."

Breeland tweeted the following after his release:

Earlier in the day, Breeland was added to the Vikings' injury report as questionable due to non-injury reasons for Minnesota's Week 15 game against the Chicago Bears.

The Vikings did not address why Breeland was released in their announcement of the move.

The cornerback will now head to waivers and will become a free agent if he goes unclaimed.

Breeland, 29, started all 13 of Minnesota's games so far this season, recording two interceptions, five passes defended, two forced fumbles and 63 total tackles.

The eighth-year pro signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Vikings last offseason after spending the previous two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. He played with the Green Bay Packers in 2018 and with the Washington Football Team from 2014-17.

The 6-7 Vikings visit the 4-9 Bears on Monday night.

