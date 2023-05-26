Villegas Homer, Solid Pitching Lead Miami Past NC State at ACC Tournament

Edgardo Villegas homered, four Miami pitchers kept NC State scoreless over the final eight innings, and the Hurricanes defeated the Wolfpack 4-2 on Thursday night in the ACC Tournament.

Each team scored two runs in the first inning and Miami went ahead 3-2 in the fourth when Dominic Pitelli led off with a double then scored on a single by Renzo Gonzalez. The Hurricanes added a run in the eighth when Jacoby Long walked and later scored on a wild pitch.

Trailing 4-2, the Wolfpack went 1-2-3 in the eighth and again in the ninth against closer Andrew Walters, who pitched 2 1/3 innings and picked up his 10th save. Rafe Schlesinger (3-1) was credited with the win.

Miami opened the game with a leadoff walk, then Villegas blasted a two-run homer. The lead was short-lived when North Carolina State’s Eli Serrano III laced a two-out two-run single in the bottom of the first.

Sam Highfill (6-3) took the loss after allowing five hits and three runs in 3 2/3 innings.

The game was fourth-seeded Miami's tournament opener and the Hurricanes (38-18) can win their pool by beating No. 5 Duke on Friday. A Duke win would leave all three teams with 1-1 records.

No. 9 NC State (35-19) beat Duke 8-7 in 11 innings on Tuesday.

