Waardenburg Sparks Miami to 79-70 Victory Over Georgia Tech

Sam Waardenburg scored 19 points to lead five players in double figures, adding eight rebounds and five assists, and Miami pulled away late for a 79-70 victory over Georgia Tech on Wednesday night.

Waardenburg made 5 of 8 shots — 3 of 4 from 3-point range — and all six of his free throws for the Hurricanes (17-7, 9-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). Kameron McGusty had 17 points and four steals, while Isaiah Wong pitched in with 14 points and seven rebounds. Khalid Moore scored 13 with five assists and Anthony Walker added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Dallan Coleman sank three 3-pointers and had 13 points and Michael Devoe scored 12 to help Georgia Tech take a 36-34 lead at halftime.

Neither team had more than a one-possession lead through the first 7:22 of the second half until Deivon Smith's basket gave Georgia Tech a 51-47 advantage. Smith's layup with 9:59 remaining put the Yellow Jackets up 56-52, but Waardenburg buried a 3-pointer to ignite an 11-0 run that left the Hurricanes leading 63-56 with 6:07 left. Jordan Usher's three-point play ended the Miami run, but the Yellow Jackets got no closer than four from there.

Devoe topped Georgia Tech (10-13, 3-9) with 20 points and seven rebounds. Usher scored 16 but had six of the Yellow Jackets' 18 turnovers. Coleman finished with 15 points and Kyle Sturdivant scored 12.

Miami sank 6 of 7 free throws in the first half before making 14 of 19 in the second to help hold off the Yellow Jackets. The Hurricanes made 21 of 25 free throws in a 73-62 win on Georgia Tech's home floor. The Hurricanes shot a combined six free throws in losses to Notre Dame and Virginia before finding the foul line again against the Yellow Jackets.

Miami travels to play Wake Forest on Saturday. Georgia Tech stays on the road to play Virginia on Saturday.

