Was Yankees Slugger Aaron Judge Cheating Vs. Blue Jays?

While Aaron Judge’s home runs at Rogers Centre on Monday night did not come as much of a surprise – what the New York Yankees slugger did before his second hit out of the park has sparked much controversy in Toronto.

Judge was at bat with Jay Jackson on the mound and the Yankees leading the Blue Jays 6-0 when he gave the New York dugout a certain look.

On Jackson's 3-2 pitch, Judge blasted a 462-foot home run to give the Yankees a 7-0 lead.

Aaron Judge hits a home run as the Blue Jays broadcasters wonder why he keeps glancing toward the dugout pic.twitter.com/ZrOY7grbYV — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 16, 2023

But was Judge cheating?

Blue Jays broadcaster and former catcher Bruce Martinez called the glance, which happened twice, "really, really unusual."

He even questioned if the 31-year-old was taking a look behind the plate, hoping to steal a sign.

"He's looking at something, and then the next move is that powerful swing, and he blasts one to centerfield," Martinez said. "I've not seen that before with him. I've not ever seen that."

Dan Shulman, another broadcaster calling the game, contemplated if Judge could guess the upcoming pitch based on Alejandro Kirk's positioning behind the plate.

After the game, fans got their answers.

Judge said there was a lot of "chirping" going on in the dugout, which he found inappropriate considering manager Aaron Boone had been ejected from the game.

Aaron Judge says he was looking toward the Yankees dugout because he didn't like how much his teammates were chirping the umpire with a 6-0 lead



"I said a couple things to some guys in the dugout and especially after the game. Hopefully it won't happen again." pic.twitter.com/rMJ05Ilp0r — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 16, 2023

"I was kinda — a lot of chirping from our dugout which I really didn't like in the situation where it's a 6-0 nothing game," Judge said. "I know Boone got tossed. I was trying to save Boone by calling a timeout, like, 'Hey, hold up here. Let me work here.' So I was kind of trying to see who was chirping in the dugout. Like it's 6-0, Boone got tossed, let's go to work."

Judge added that he spoke to some players after the game and hopes the behavior won't repeat itself.

The Yankees (24-19) return to play against the Blue Jays (24-17) on Tuesday at 7:07 p.m. ET.