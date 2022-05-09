WATCH: Al Horford Dunks Past Giannis Antetokounmpo

WATCH: Al Horford throws emphatic dunk past Giannis Antetokounmpo originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Don't tell Al Horford he's 35 years old.

One of just five players remaining from his draft class (2007), Horford has been turning back the fountain of youth nearly all season long for the Boston Celtics in his second stint with the team.

But his dunk past Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals as the Celtics try to stave off falling behind 3-1 just might be his crowning achievement.

DO NOT UNDERESTIMATE AL HORFORD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RbikSfQOfD — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 10, 2022

Horford was called for a technical foul for elbowing Giannis in the face on his way down, but safe to say it was worth it in the end. Antetokounmpo was also whistled for a foul on the play, resulting in a three-point sequence for Horford.

In a series in which Jayson Tatum has struggled to get going, it's frightening to think about where the Celtics would be without Ageless Al.