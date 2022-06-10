Sports

WATCH: Andorra's Chus Rubio Hits Screamer From Past Midfield in Nations League

Rubio’s insane shot from long distance helped Andorra beat Liechtenstein in the 2022 UEFA Nations League

By Sanjesh Singh

Goalkeeper Benjamin Buechel of Liechtenstein at the goal of Chus Rubio of Andorra during the UEFA Nations League League D Group 1 match between Andorra and Liechtenstein at Estadi Nacional on June 10, 2022, in Andorra la Vella, Andorra.
Miguel Angel Acero/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Who needs a striker anyway?

During Andorra’s group stage matchup against Liechtenstein in the 2022 UEFA Nations League, right back Jesús “Chus” Rubio scored an absolute screamer from beyond midfield:

Benjamin Buechel, Liechtenstein’s goalkeeper, tried to backpedal towards the goal line to push the shot over the crossbar, but he wasn’t saving this one.

The 82nd-minute howler gave the Tricolours a 2-0 cushion after Jordi Aláez converted a penalty just a few minutes earlier. 

Liechtenstein pulled one back in the 92nd minute during stoppage time thanks to Livio Meier, but Rubio’s finishing touch was the separating factor between the two nations. 

Andorra’s win also marked the nation’s first ever victory in the competition. The team went 0-4-2 in the 2018-19 tournament and 0-2-4 in 2020-21. 

Through three games played in 2022, Andorra is 1-1-1 in League D Group 1 that also comprises Latvia and Moldova. 

