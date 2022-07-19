WATCH: Denzel Washington Honors Jackie Robinson at 2022 MLB All-Star Game

There’s no doubt that Jackie Robinson left a lasting legacy in the sporting world and beyond.

Prior to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, actor Denzel Washington delivered a tribute to Robinson from home plate:

Incredible.



Denzel Washington honors the legendary Jackie Robinson before the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium. pic.twitter.com/4SiK5UO9OJ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 20, 2022

This year marks the 75th anniversary of when Robinson broke the color barrier in the sport in 1947. The Brooklyn Dodgers legend got off to a hot start in the league, winning the Rookie of the Year award as he led his team to the National League pennant that year.

But his imprint went well beyond just winning MVP awards and World Series titles, as Washington noted.

“Beyond the field, Jackie Robinson challenged us to become better versions of ourselves,” Washington said. “Business leader, family man, activist, Hall of Famer.

“He said that life is not a spectator sport and he lived that motto to the fullest, whether it was charging down the baselines or standing tall for opportunity and justice … That profound impact looms just as large today as it did 75 years ago.”

Also before the game started, Dodgers star Mookie Betts initiated a stadium-wide happy birthday chant for Rachel Robinson, Jackie’s wife, who turned 100 on Tuesday:

Happy 100th Birthday, Rachel Robinson 💙 pic.twitter.com/hTJOivFhIl — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 20, 2022

No. 42’s influence will play an imperative part as the sport continues to grow, both on and off the field.