Sports

Philadelphia Eagles

WATCH: Eagles' Nick Sirianni Goes Viral for National Anthem Tears

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wasted little time leaving a lasting mark on Super Bowl LVII

By Adam Hermann

WATCH: Nick Sirianni goes viral for crying pregame originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wasted little time leaving a lasting mark on Super Bowl LVII.

Sirianni was spotted during Chris Stapleton's (excellent) rendition of the National Anthem with tears running down his cheeks, clearly caught up in the moment of his first-ever Super Bowl appearance:

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

What an incredible moment. Great work by the camera operators.

Sirianni wears his heart on his sleeve, so this should be no surprise. He's normally full of positive, upbeat energy - but it makes perfect sense that he would have a strong emotional response on the other end of the spectrum.

Here's hoping Sirianni enjoys a moment he's been working his entire life for.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia EaglesSuper BowlNick Sirianni
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us