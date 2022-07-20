Sports Stars Call for Brittney Griner's Release at 2022 ESPYs: ‘We Can't Stop Fighting for Her'

WATCH: ESPYs honors Brittney Griner with tribute originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

While athletes across the sporting world were honored for their achievements at the 2022 ESPY Awards, many used their time on stage to spotlight the detention of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been held in a Russian prison since February.

Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike and Griner's Phoenix Mercury teammate, guard Skylar Diggins-Smith, accepted the Sports Humanitarian League of the Year award on behalf of the WNBA, which was honored for their work fighting against injustice.

The two basketball stars were joined on stage by Golden State Warriors star and ESPYs host Stephen Curry to pay tribute to Griner and called on fans to use their voices to help bring her home.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“It’s been 153 nights now that [Griner] has been wrongfully detained thousands of miles away from home,” Diggins-Smith said. “Away from her family, away from her friends, away from her team. All throughout that time, we’ve kept her in our thoughts and in our hearts, even though we know that ain’t enough to bring her home, y’all.”

The WNBA are the Sports Humanitarian League of the Year.



Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Steph Curry all took a moment to honour Brittney Griner.@ESPYs pic.twitter.com/BoRSzJbN8c — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 21, 2022

Curry, who donned Griner's Mercury jersey for the monologue, noted that while there are many people working to secure Griner's release, he urged the sports world "to continue to stay energized on her behalf."

“We cannot stop fighting for her, we cannot stop believing for her and we will not stop hoping for the day when we can welcome her home safely,” Curry said.

Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, was in the audience at the Dolby Theater.

Griner was arrested in Russia on Feb. 17 after customs officials said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted on charges of transporting drugs.

USWNT star Megan Rapinoe, who won the ESPY for Best Play for her corner kick goal, also used her platform to address Griner's detention during her acceptance speech.

"BG deserves to be free, she’s being held as a political prisoner, obviously,” Rapinoe said while accepting a trophy.

"We love her. ... We miss her. ... We're doing every single thing we can to get her out."



—Megan Rapinoe took a moment to acknowledge Brittney Griner at the ESPYS pic.twitter.com/5JDFj74bLS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 21, 2022

Rapinoe also admonished her fellow athletes for not speaking out enough and encouraged them to show more support by keeping her name in the public sphere through interviews and on social media.

“Like what are we doing here dressed up like we are when our sister is detained abroad?" Rapinow said. "We haven’t done enough, none of us. We can do more, we can support her more, and just let her know that we love her so much."

Earlier this month, Griner pleaded guilty to possessing the canisters but said she had no criminal intent and explained they were in her luggage because she packed hastily in her return to Russia to play for the UMMC Ekaterinburg basketball team during the WNBA's offseason.

At a hearing on July 15, Griner’s lawyers presented documents in court that included a doctor’s letter that recommended she take medical cannabis to treat chronic pain.

Her next court appearance is slated for Tuesday, July 26.