Watch: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Passes Basketball to LeBron James After Breaking Record

By Sanjesh Singh

Watch: Kareem passes basketball to LeBron after breaking record

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has seen a player break his long-time record in person.

The NBA’s former all-time leading scorer got to see LeBron James make history on Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, as James scored his 38,388th-career point to take the record.

Similar to how Ray Allen congratulated Stephen Curry live after Curry broke the all-time 3-pointers-made record, Abdul-Jabbar greeted James during an in-game ceremony of the historic achievement. 

After NBA Commissioner Adam Silver spoke on the Lakers' logo, Abdul-Jabbar then handed James the basketball that broke the record in a passing-the-torch moment.

Speaking to the crowd moments after breaking the record and before Abdul-Jabbar handed James the basketball, James made sure Abdul-Jabbar received his flowers, too.

"It means so much to me," James said. "It's very humbling. Please give a standing ovation to the Captain please."

James needed 36 points on the night to surpass the mark, and he did just that right before the third quarter came to a close.

