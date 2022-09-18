Watch Kyler Murray run 84 total yards on wild 2-point conversion originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Kyler Murray ran more than 84 yards and into the end zone for...two points?

In what might have been the longest two-point conversion in NFL history, Murray scrambled for more than 20 seconds before finally crossing the goal line during the Arizona Cardinals' 29-23 comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

After Murray took the snap at the 2-yard line and dropped back, he retreated and then reversed field while facing pressure from the Raiders' Andrew Billings and Kendal Vickers. The pocket was briefly reestablished with Murray at the 20-yard line before collapsing. Murray took off once again, cut across the field and cruised into the end zone untouched.

According to Next Gen Stats, Murray ran 84.9 yards on the play, with his conversion pulling the Cardinals within 23-15 with 8:13 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Two-point conversions are untimed, but CBS Sports clocked the play at 20.8 seconds.

An amazing play by Murray that felt like it should have been worth a lot more than two points. And also give some credit to the Raiders' secondary for not allowing a Cardinals receiver to get open.

On the Cardinals' next possession, Murray scrambled for a three-yard touchdown as time expired to pull the Cardinals within 23-21. That gave him another two-point conversion attempt with the game on the line, this one from seven yards out following a delay of game penalty. This time, Murray threw the ball, finding A.J. Green in traffic at the back of the end zone to tie the score at 23-23 and force overtime.

WE HAVE BONUS FOOTBALL!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/aJ89FnaTLY — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 18, 2022

With 4:05 remaining and the Raiders in range for a potential game-winning field goal, Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons forced a fumble by Hunter Renfrow at the Arizona 38-yard line.

It was recovered by cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. and returned 62 yards for the touchdown, as the Cardinals scored 22 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and overtime for a thrilling victory.