WATCH: Nick Sirianni Rocks Chain in Crazy Eagles Postgame Locker Room

WATCH: Sirianni rocks a chain in Eagles' crazy locker room

The Eagles absolutely smoked the Giants on Saturday night in South Philly, and it was clear all night long they were having a ball. They were stunting on the Giants on both sides of the ball, and that attitude carried over to the postgame locker room.

A few players hopped right on social media in the locker room after the win to give us hilariously incredible scenes just minutes after the win.

First we go to Darius Slay's Instagram Live for a quick stroll around the room.

(Warning: This video contains a couple of NFSW words.)

EAGLES LOCKER ROOM GOING CRAZY pic.twitter.com/6MXhnfSALz — drew (@Dcorrigan50) January 22, 2023

What a dang scene. This team is having so much fun, and they've been having fun all year long. It's been a blast.

Now we cut to C.J. Gardner Johnson's Instagram Live, where Nick Sirianni has been blessed with the Dreamchasers chain:

Let me get Sirianni rocking that chain in a quick close-up, please:

SIRIANNI PUT THE DREAM CHASERS CHAIN ON #Eagles pic.twitter.com/NScLJ91q0k — Noah (@cha_boi_noah) January 22, 2023

Un. Be. Lievable.

All I need now is Sirianni rocking the chain and slamming a slice of Pizza Hut stuffed crust pizza to the face to really rub it in the Giants' faces.

Up next: either the 49ers or the Cowboys. Either way, no one is carrying more swagger into the NFC Championship Game than this team.