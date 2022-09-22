WATCH: Steelers' George Pickens makes incredible one-handed catch originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

George Pickens did his finest Odell Beckham Jr. impersonation.

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver made a one-handed catch on Thursday Night Football similar to the iconic grab OBJ made while with the New York Giants in 2015. Beckham Jr. himself reacted to the catch on social media, tweeting "THIS CATCH IS FILTHY."

THIS CATCH IS FILTHY — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 23, 2022

With Pickens on a go-route, Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky lofted a ball towards the sideline. Pickens laid out to make a full-extension, one-handed catch, securing the ball against his chest as he fell to the ground.

The 36-yard reception put the Steelers in the red zone, ultimately setting up a five-yard touchdown run by Najee Harris to tie the score at 7-7 in the first quarter.

Pickens, who the Steelers drafted in the second round of the 2022 draft out of Georgia, entered Thursday's game with two receptions for 26 yards. He exceed that total with one catch that will be the first of many highlight-reel grabs in his career.

Here are a few different camera angle of the catch...



Also available on NFL+ https://twitter.com/hashtag/PITvsCLE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PITvsCLE on Prime VideoAlso available on NFL+ https://t.co/uF4okqrMww pic.twitter.com/4mDGzOOoZu — NFL (@NFL)

The angles of this George Pickens catch just keep getting better 👀 pic.twitter.com/AhlFuwIOWE — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) September 23, 2022

The NFL tweeted photos of the catches by Pickens and Beckham Jr. with a poll asking, "Who did it better?"

Who did it better? — NFL (@NFL) September 23, 2022

The rookie was giving OBJ some early competition in voting for best one-handed catch.