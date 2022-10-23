Watch: Wide-open Mike Evans drops potential touchdown from Tom Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Nothing is going right for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offense – even their best players.

Tom Brady and Co. had a chance to turn that around early in their Week 7 contest against the Carolina Panthers. The seven-time Super Bowl champion dropped back in the opening minutes and heaved a pass for star receiver Mike Evans, who was well past the Carolina defense.

Evans practically had a touchdown in his hands … and then he let it slip.

Check out the head-scratching drop below:

Evans has 30 receiving touchdowns since Brady arrived in Tampa Bay, and he most certainly could have hauled in No. 31 right there.

The Bucs had to settle for a punt on their opening drive and the game remained scoreless until the Panthers scored a touchdown with 29 seconds left in the first half. It was the eighth straight time Tampa Bay had failed to score a first-quarter touchdown, marking the longest such streak of Brady’s career.

If the offensive struggles keep up, it might be time to lock away the tablets.