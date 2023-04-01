‘We Are Here to the End': UM, FAU Fans Hoping to Meet in NCAA Championship Game

It's Miami fever in Houston as the Final Four is underway.

"So excited to be here, once in a lifetime,” Miami fan Shari Berger said. “I can't believe this is happening."

Thousands of people have shown up to watch the Hurricanes make even more history. Outside the NRG Stadium Saturday, the fun kicked off hours before the game with a tailgate party.

Miami is on a magical run but once again the underdog Saturday. ESPN Analytics is giving them a 23% chance to win.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

But as the team has said over and over, “Don't pick us." The fans are echoing their message.

"We are here to the end, baby,” Berger said.

While it's a special moment for fans, it's even more special for Kirk Watson. His son Christian is a freshman guard for the Hurricanes.

"We're just sharing the experience right now. It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Watson said.

"Keep your head up, you know, stay strong and enjoy yourself,” was his message to his son.

Fans have come from all over the country to cheer on their teams ahead of the Final Four. NBC6's Niko Clemmons reports

Watson came down with one of his best friends, Darren Hubbard, who’s thought about the possibility of two South Florida teams playing Monday.

"It would be a great thing if FAU and Miami play in the championship on Monday,” Hubbard said. "We're going to take one game at a time. We want Miami to win first."

There was no shortage of FAU fans in Houston either. It's also a moment Nobrens Lorient will never forget. His son Brenen plays for the Owls.

"We never expected to be here, but we're glad to be here,” Lorient said. "Stay focused, don't underestimate anything. Let's finish it and follow it through."