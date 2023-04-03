Weather Forecast for the Masters Doesn't Look So Great

The first golf major of 2023 could be a very wet one.

Rain is in the forecast for all four days of this week's Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

Thursday's opening round is expected to see isolated thunderstorms later in the day, followed by an 80% chance of rain on Friday with scattered thunderstorms in the morning and rain likely in the afternoon.

As play enters the weekend, there's a 90% chance of rain on Saturday and a 70% chance of rain with occasional rain showers on the tournament's final day.

Golfers might not be able to stay dry even if the tournament has to be extended to Monday, where there's a 40% chance of rain with early showers. The Masters has finished on a Monday five times in tournament history, but the last time it occurred was in 1983.

Here's a full look at the weather forecast for the Masters:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High of 86, low of 66. Winds at 5-10 mph and a 50% chance of rain.

Friday: Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. High of 69, low of 52. Winds at 10-15 mph and an 80% chance of rain.

Saturday: Cloudy with periods of rain. High of 54, low of 49. Winds at 10-15 mph and a 90% chance of rain.

Sunday: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High of 64, low of 52. Winds at 10-15 mph and a 70% chance of rain.

So in addition to dealing with the course, it looks like golfers will also have to battle the elements in their bid for a green jacket.

