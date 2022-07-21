‘We're Not Using It': UM Coach Officially Says No Turnover Chain for 2022 Season

After five seasons, the famed 'Turnover Chain' used by the Miami Hurricanes football team is calling it a career.

UM head coach Mario Cristobal told reports Thursday at the ACC Media Days in Charlotte, North Carolina that the pricy and flashy chain will not be part of the team's celebration plan this upcoming season.

“I don’t judge. It’s just really not part of what we’re doing — not good, bad or indifferent," Cristobal said according to the Miami Herald. " “Everything we do unrelated to any turnover chain or any external motivation, our focus has to be on working to get better in every facet of football. We’re not using it."

Cristobal had previously hinted the team would move away from the chain, which was introduced during the 2017 season by former defensive coordinator and later head coach Manny Diaz.

This past season's turnover chain pendant was in the shape of the 'Canes helmet, designed once again by Diaz and jeweler to the stars AJ Machado from AJ’s Jewelry.

Miami had 31 takeaways in the first season of the chain, but just 11 last season. In later years, chains were also introduced on the offensive side of the ball for touchdowns scored.

The Hurricanes open the 2022 season on September 3rd at home against Bethune-Cookman.