What Fans Need to Know for the MLB Draft

What Chicago fans need to know for the MLB Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Baltimore Orioles select…

In just a matter of time, those words are set to hit the stage when the latest edition of the MLB draft begins.

This year’s draft will take place in Los Angeles, Calif. in a three-day event as the Orioles pick first overall for the second time in four years after grabbing catcher Adley Rutschman – who made his debut this season – in 2019.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here’s how you can watch the 2022 MLB Draft:

When is the 2022 MLB Draft?

The 2022 MLB Draft runs from Sunday, July 17, to Tuesday, July 19. Start time for the first two rounds is 7 p.m. ET. The second day will get underway at 2 p.m. ET for Rounds 3-10, and Rounds 11-20 will begin on Tuesday at the same time.

Where is the 2022 MLB Draft?

As aforementioned, this year’s draft will be in Southern California, as the Los Angeles Dodgers are also hosting the 2022 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 19.

How to watch the 2022 MLB Draft

MLB Network will broadcast the first two rounds of the draft on Sunday. ESPN will air the first round only. All remaining picks will be streamed on MLB.com.

What is the 2022 MLB Draft order?

The first round of the draft has three compensation picks going out, with the Cincinnati Reds having the last pick before the second round commences. The New York Mets will have two first-round selections at No. 11 and 14 overall, with the former being a compensatory pick.

Here’s the full order for the first round:

*The Mets received the No. 11 overall pick as compensation after failing to sign 2021 No. 10 overall pick Kumar Rocker.

**The Dodgers don't have a first-round pick because they were penalized for going over the competitive balance tax. Their first pick was pushed back to No. 40 overall, 10 slots away from their original selection at No. 30.

The rest of the 20-round draft order can be found here.