What is SlamBall? Basketball Spin-Off Sport Returning in Summer 2023

SlamBall is bouncing back.

After a nearly 20-year hiatus and being teased in August of 2022, the hybrid sport is targeting the trampoline hardwood this summer.

“It’s an incredible feeling to be back, and especially by popular demand,” Mason Gordon, one of the sport’s co-founders, said, via Front Office Sports. “I want to thank SlamBall’s persistent and passionate fans for making this comeback possible and our investors for helping make the dream real. This is a true Cinderella story — only with helmets, pads, and trampolines.”

So, what is SlamBall and what can you expect? Here’s everything to know:

What is SlamBall?

SlamBall combines multiple sports into one: 4v4 play with basketball nets on each end of a court and four trampolines with blocks and collisions on certain parts of the floor.

The three positions players take on are handler (essentially plays as the point guard), gunner (operates as the main scorer) and stopper (primarily defends).

Players accumulate two points if the ball is thrown through the hoop without interference from a teammate and three points for both a slam dunk and a 3-pointer.

When is SlamBall returning?

SlamBall is targeting an official relaunch date in July of 2023, with specific days to come at a later date.

Where will the SlamBall games be played?

Las Vegas, Nev. is the city for the SlamBall games, but an exact venue has yet to be revealed.

How long will the SlamBall season be?

The regular season is expected to be six weeks along with a one-week postseason with the games itself being 20 minutes long.

Who invented SlamBall?

Mason Gordon invented the idea of SlamBall in 1999. Gordon and Mike Tollin then launched the first season that featured on television in 2002 and 2003. It was originally broadcast on The National Network before it was rebranded to Spike TV.

Why did SlamBall disband?

SlamBall disbanded in 2003 after two seasons due to a disagreement between Gordon and the network. It had a short-lived return in 2008 for one season.

Who are the investors for SlamBall’s return in 2023?

SlamBall completed an $11 million Series A funding round for its return, according to Front Office Sports. Here’s who is involved: