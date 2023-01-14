What NFL playoff games are on today? Wild card round schedule for Saturday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend has finally arrived and the stage is set for an exciting and thrilling journey, where one team will be crowned Super Bowl champions and raise the coveted Lombardi Trophy.

The first day of the wild card round kicks off on Saturday with two playoff games: an AFC battle and an NFC West divisional showdown.

The 9-8 Seattle Seahawks will visit the 13-4 San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium, while the 10-7 Los Angeles Chargers will head to the TIAA Bank Field to take on the 9-8 Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Seahawks-49ers matchup will mark the third meeting of the season between these NFC West rivals after the 49ers dominated the first two games. And the Chargers and Jaguars will see each other for a second time after their Week 3 meeting, which ended in a 38-10 Jaguars win.

San Francisco may look a bit different now with Brock Purdy at quarterback, but the defense is primarily the same. And the Chargers will look to slow down the Jags as Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence both make their playoff debuts.

As we get ready to dive into the wild card action, here’s everything you need to know about the two-game slate:

What are the NFL playoff games today?

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers: 4:30 p.m. ET

Channel: Seahawks-49ers will air on FOX.

Odds: The 49ers are listed as 9.5-point favorites against the Seahawks, according to our partner, PointsBet.

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars: 8:15 p.m. ET

Channel: Chargers-Jaguars will air on NBC and Peacock.

Odds: The Chargers enter Saturday’s game as 2.5-point favorites over the Jaguars, according to our partner, PointsBet.

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.